Chiefs tied to a perennial Pro Bowler as a L'Jarius Sneed replacement by committee
By John Buhler
The Kansas City Chiefs rolled the dice with defensive back L'Jarius Sneed and came up empty-handed. He was going to get paid heading into his final season with the Chiefs. Sneed became the best defensive back on the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. While he was originally tagged by Kansas City, the Tennessee Titans put forth a trade offer that the Chiefs couldn't refuse.
Now that the NFL Draft came and went, as well as the first several waves of NFL free agency, what are the Chiefs to do to address their back-end of the defense? One such player who might be a good fit for them, especially if they want to patch the Sneed-sized hole with a by-committee approach, is to sign future hall of Famer Patrick Peterson off the street. He might be exactly what the Chiefs need.
Peterson spent last season playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While he did try to play some safety for Mike Tomlin, Peterson is a cornerback, through and through. Although he is not as good as he once was, he can be once good as he ever was playing in Steve Spagnuolo's defense. Thus, it is easy to see why a player of Peterson's caliber at this stage of his career may be interested.
How Brett Veach goes about building this team will determine if a the three-peat is still possible.
Patrick Peterson could be a solution for L'Jarius Sneed's KC departure
At this point of his career, the only thing missing for Peterson is something the Chiefs can actually provide, which is a Super Bowl ring. Peterson spent the bulk of his illustrious career out of LSU with the Arizona Cardinals. He will likely go down as one of the greatest players in that franchise's history when all is said and done. For now, he should be a year-to-year player, trying to find the best spots.
Although so much is working against the Chiefs on their quest of pulling off the unprecedented three-peat, how many teams do you honestly like to win the Super Bowl more than them? The Detroit Lions are my pick this year, but after that, I would probably take the Chiefs over just about everyone else. At the very least, they are on a shortlist of about seven or so teams who can realistically win it all.
Ultimately, the dollars and cents will have to make sense for Peterson if he were to come to Kansas City. While one could argue that he would be cherrypicking a bit when it came to linking up with a championship-caliber team this late into his career, can you really blame him? He only has so many opportunities left to hoist a Lombardi Trophy. If anybody can three-peat, it has to be the Chiefs, right?
Now that we are past June 1, don't be shocked if more seasoned veterans like Peterson sign deals.