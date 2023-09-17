NFL Rumors: 3 Kirk Cousins blockbuster trade packages the Vikings can cash in on
The Minnesota Vikings are off to the worst possible start, which has only amplified questions about Kirk Cousins' future with the organization.
NFL Rumors: Vikings could trade Kirk Cousins to Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals signed Kyler Murray to a monster five-year, $230.5 million contract in 2022. He followed it up an underwhelming campaign, completing 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 11 games. The Cardinals were 3-8 with Murray under center, leading to new questions about his viability as the long-term starter.
The former No. 1 pick began the 2023 season on the PUP list as he recovers from an ACL injury. The Cardinals are starting veteran Joshua Dobbs in his absence. There was natural skepticism about starting a journeyman backup like Dobbs, and it was not unfounded. He threw for 132 yards in an abysmal Week 1 performance.
If the Cardinals desire an immediate upgrade in the pocket while also getting off of Murray's contract (he's locked up through at least 2027), the Vikings' woes present a prime opportunity. For the price of a few extra picks, the Cardinals could feasibly swap Murray for the more affordable Cousins without any long-term obligation. Even if the Cards re-sign Cousins at the season's end, his deal will end up more palatable than Murray's deal.
For Minnesota, this trade would represent a gutsy upside play. Murray is a former No. 1 pick and two-time Pro Bowl participant. He's 26 years old with plenty of time to right the ship. The contract is a tough pill to swallow, but there's a reason Arizona signed him to that contract. Not long ago, that number was an accurate representation of Murray's perceived value. He's coming off a rocky season and a severe knee injury, but the natural talent is there.
The Vikings would probably prefer to start fresh with a Cousins trade, but this sort of blockbuster is the alternative. Murray is a veteran with the potential to lead the Vikings back to competitive status.