NFL Rumors: Kirk Cousins-Steelers buzz, Fields to Patriots, Aiyuk suitor
- Kirk Cousins interested in Steelers
- What a Justin Fields to the Patriots trade might look like
- Potential Brandon Aiyuk suitor
NFL Rumors: What a Justin Fields to the Patriots trade might look like
The 2024 NFL Draft is seen by many as a two-quarterback draft. Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are the two best quarterbacks in this draft, and then there is a drop-off. Unfortunately for the New England Patriots, they have the third pick in the NFL Draft behind the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders.
The Patriots are a team in desperate need of a quarterback with Mac Jones proving he's not the answer and Bailey Zappe not being any better. A lot of what they might plan to do with the third overall pick has to do with what the Bears do with No. 1. If Chicago takes Caleb Williams as expected with the No. 1 pick, then their current quarterback, Justin Fields becomes available for New England (and other teams) to inquire about.
Fields just wrapped up his best NFL season, completing 61.4% of his throws for 2,562 yards and 16 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions. Those are not outstanding numbers by any means, but Fields did showcase improvements throwing the ball, and when taking that with his absurd rushing ability, there's a making of a potentially great quarterback there.
If the Patriots were to consider trading for Fields, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated broke down what it might cost.
"Fields, like I said earlier, would probably be a Day 2 pick and a Day 3 pick. Then, you have to make a decision on whether or not to pick up his fifth-year option, which would give you two years of runway to figure out whether or not he’s your guy at a price of about $25 million ($3.2 million for next year, and around $21 million or so for the fifth-year option)."
What makes Fields a bit of an unattractive trade candidate is the money. He's owed substantial money for his fourth NFL season, and then the Patriots would have to decide very quickly as to whether they want to pick up his fifth-year option. That's why, despite his talent and decently high potential, it'd only take a Day 2 pick and a Day 3 pick according to Breer.
If you're New England and you know Williams and Maye will be off the board by the time you pick, they'll have to think long and hard about Fields, because there might not be a better option for them to realistically acquire.