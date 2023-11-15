NFL Rumors: Kirk Cousins Vikings return, Steelers drama, Mac Jones-Browns?
- Kirk Cousins could make a comeback on the Vikings in 2024
- Wait, do the Steelers have two starting running backs?
- Mac Jones to the Browns, who says no?
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Kirk Cousins and Vikings are 'receptive' to a 2024 return
Following Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury, the Vikings' quarterback dilemma appeared to be solved for the short-term with the Passtronaut a.k.a Josh Dobbs dominating under center lately. But what about after this season?
Cousins is set to be a free agent this offseason and has a history of securing lucrative one-year deals. Prior to the 2023 season, Cousins accumulated over $200 million in guaranteed money for the past eight years and was looking for perhaps another big pay day in March.
In light of recent circumstances, one NFL insider is already posturing that Cousins and the Vikings will reunite in 2024.
On Wednesday, Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz said both Cousins and the Vikings are "much more receptive to a return in 2024. That could potentially mean a one-year contract, I'm told."
Schultz points to the fact that Cousins has a great relationship with everyone within the Vikings organization and that there is mutual respect on both sides. At the very least, Schultz's sources say Cousins and the Vikings could "rekindle" their marriage for next season.
The Vikings didn't really have a contingency plan for losing Cousins to begin with, so getting their long-time quarterback back for one more year may serve in the franchise's (and Kirk's) best interest.
As of Week 10, the Vikings would own the No. 21 overall pick in 2024, much too low to secure a potential franchise quarterback. Rookie quarterback Jaren Hall likely won't be starting-caliber ready for next September. Reuniting with Cousins feels like the most fail-safe option for Minnesota if the team wants to stay competitive in the near future, but even then, there are plenty of looming questions.
Will Cousins be healthy in time for the start of the season? What will the Vikings do with Dobbs, also set to hit free agency in March?
Hanging onto Cousins just delays the inevitable for the Vikings. But at the same time, it seems Cousins is very much revered and loved in Minnesota, and that love will go a long way.