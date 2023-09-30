NFL Rumors: Kyler Murray isn’t coming back any time soon
Kyler Murray may not be prepared for a comeback even though he's coming off the PUP list. Given his lackluster career and history of injuries, the question arises: Does Murray have a future with the Arizona Cardinals?
The Arizona Cardinals' 26-year-old quarterback, Kyler Murray, is soon eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list, but according to a report by Adam Schefter, it's unlikely he will return soon as he's "weeks away from playing."
Murray has been hurt since he tore his ACL last season in a game against the New England Patriots. He wants to return this season, but after missing a lot of time and slowly making his return, he might not be able to return until the season is nearly over.
A Cardinals source told Schefter, "It just doesn't feel like [Murray's return] is imminent."
After losing Murray, the Cardinals decided to have Joshua Dobbs be the QB in 2023. Dobbs hasn't been too bad in 2023, leading the Cardinals to a 1-2 record with a 72 percent completion rate on 549 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. Dobbs has also picked up after Murray and has run the ball a few times in 2023 for 93 yards and a touchdown.
Should the Cardinals move on from Kyler Murray?
Dobbs has been performing quite well, and Murray has a track history of inconsistency, so many suggest the Cardinals should try to move on from Murray and hope to succeed in an attempt to draft a new QB such as Caleb Williams or, depending on draft position, a QB like Shadeur Sanders.
The Cardinals are at a pivotal point in the franchise's history where they will need to decide if Murray is part of the franchise's plans or if it's best for them to trade him away and try again with a new and better QB.
Murray hasn't always had the best team around him, but he only has a record of 25-31-1, with 84 touchdowns and 41 interceptions in 57 games. Most of his success is also due to his rushing game with 2,204 career rushing yards and 23 running touchdowns, but after recovering from an ACL tear, you can't always rely on running again.