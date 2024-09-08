Latest Brandon Aiyuk revelation will have Steelers fans fuming
By Scott Rogust
One saga of the NFL offseason that felt like it was never going to reach a conclusion was the contract negotiations between the San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Just how complicated did things get? WEll, to the point where Aiyuk requested a trade off the team, and held-in during training camp, refusing to participate in practices. In regard to the trade, rumors and reports constantly linked Aiyuk to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had a need at wide receiver.
Ultimately, Aiyuk decided to sign with the 49ers on a four-year, $120 million deal. This was the initial offer that the 49ers made, and after a whirlwind couple of months, Aiyuk opted to take that deal. But, as it turns out, the Steelers were used as the ultimate leverage, and there was a chance that Aiyuk would have been heading to the Steel City.
According to FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer, on the day that Aiyuk agreed to terms on the contract, the 49ers were actually on the verge of trading the receiver to the Steelers. But Aiyuk showed up to the facility to speak with head coach Kyle Shanahan, who had to run upstairs to put a pause on the call with the Steelers. From there, the 49ers gave Aiyuk an ultimatum -- either accept the original contract offer by the end of practice or get traded to the Steelers
Aiyuk chose to tay with the 49ers.
49ers used Steelers trade as leverage for Brandon Aiyuk to accept contract offer
Steelers fans must be punching air right now. Had Aiyuk not accepted the initial contract offer from the 49ers, he would have been on his way to Pittsburgh. Talk about an insane series of events to take place.
The Steelers were constantly linked to Aiyuk throughout the offseason, due in part to thei depth. They had traded Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, and the top of the depth chart consisted of George Pickens, Van Jefferson, and rookie Roman Wilson. Adding Aiyuk would have immediaely improved the passing offense, and give coordinator Arthur Smith a top player to utilize.
Maybe next offseason the Steelers will target a top wide receiver to help their offense. Based on Glazer's reporting, Pittsburgh was extremely close to getting a trade finalized for Aiyuk. Instead, he will remain with the 49ers for the foreseeable future.