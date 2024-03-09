NFL Rumors: Latest Chris Jones update still holds uncertainty for Chiefs
Before the Kansas City Chiefs put their heads fully underwater in the 2024 offseason, there are two major factors that have to be sorted out, which fans are keenly aware of. Pending free agents Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed are two stars that general manager Brett Veach must figure out how to deal with.
In Sneed's case, the team has already place the franchise tag on the star cornerback, but the decision on whether or not they feel working out a long-term contract is viable or if he will be a tag-and-trade candidate is still up in the air. As for Jones, the team continues to be motivated to reach an agreement on a new long-term contract.
For Jones' part in the negotiations, all indications are that he wants to be back in Kansas City as well. Having said that, if the price isn't right, we saw duriing the defensive tackle's holdout to start the 2023 season that he will still look out for his best interest. So where do things currently stand between the Chiefs and Jones?
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Chiefs have been actively talking with Jones, describing those discussions as "positive" in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, but also left room for a good bit out of doubt by saying, "The Chiefs seem willing to pay him and if it gets done it would make a lot of sense."
NFL Rumors: Chiefs, Chris Jones still working on new deal, still no guarantee
Now, to be clear, it does feel as if optimism is the prevailing sentiment when it comes to this report. But it's hard to ignore Rapoport's report of "if it gets done". That's not a "when it gets done" or a phrase that suggests that a deal is imminent, even if negotiations to this point have been trending in the right direction.
Jones is looking to become the highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL, and deservedly so. Jones has been a true game-wrecker for the Chiefs in his career, helping lead the defense over the past two Super Bowl-winning campaigns with 26 total sacks over that span.
Losing the star interior lineman would be a massive blow for Kansas City. There is no readymade replacement on the roster and it would be difficult to entirely adjust to focusing more on the edge or something of that ilk. That's why the Chiefs have been so aggressive and single-minded in trying to retain their superstar free agent.
With that being said, it does indeed appear that the likeliest outcome is Chris Jones returning to the Chiefs. However, this latest update does continue to indicate that, while fans should be optimistic about the situation, certainty or inevitability are not necessarily on the table for these negotiations just yet.