NFL Rumors: Latest Ravens free agency decision hints at bigger move
The transformation of the Baltimore Ravens running back room is already beginning.
By Lior Lampert
After earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage in the playoffs, it seemed like the Baltimore Ravens had their best opportunity to reach the Super Bowl in the Lamar Jackson era, but Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs had other ideas.
Following the disappointing conclusion to what was an overall impressive season, it’s back to the drawing board for the Ravens as they look to finally dethrone Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Baltimore boasts one of the best and most talented rosters in the NFL, with few holes that need to be filled. However, one area the team can improve is their backfield. They've signaled that they plan to address the running back room this offseason.
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, people around the league believe the Ravens will target a running back “with pedigree” via free agency.
Given the depreciated perceived value of the position in the NFL and the list of notable free-agent tailbacks this offseason, Baltimore should be able to find what they are looking for on the open market.
Veteran running back Gus Edwards and 2020 second-round pick J.K. Dobbins will be free agents this offseason, and their futures in Baltimore beyond 2023 are in question, potentially hinting at a colossal move.
Baltimore Ravens unlikely to retain Gus Edwards
In the Ravens’ latest mailbag on their official team site, a fan asked about the pending contractual status of Edwards, who is heading into the “void year” of his deal.
On the website, it is noted that the deadline to extend players with void years on their contract was on Monday, meaning if they were to re-sign Edwards after that date they’d carry a dead cap hit in addition to his salary.
Instead, they can prioritize signing a running back they almost traded for ahead of the deadline in October this past season.
Gus Edwards' departure opens door for Derrick Henry-Ravens collab
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens are the betting favorites to sign 2020 AP Offensive Player of the Year and four-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry.
Per BaltimoreRavens.com guest writer Cole Jackson, Baltimore and the Tennessee Titans had a deal in place, which got vetoed by Titans ownership.
Edwards’ inevitable departure this offseason could be the latest hint at substantial free agency plans for the Ravens.