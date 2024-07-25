Forgotten Lions QB could be the biggest trade candidate this preseason
By John Buhler
The Detroit Lions made quite the investment in former Tennessee Volunteers star quarterback Hendon Hooker in the 2023 NFL Draft, but that doesn't change the fact that some other NFL franchise may want him. With this being Jared Goff's team, it is going to be awfully hard for Hooker to see the field going forward. Factor in Nate Sudfeld being a proven backup, and it presents a wrinkle.
Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com pointed out Hooker went with the twos and Sudfeld the threes during the first day of training camp. He mentioned that we would be foolish to cross off Sudfeld as a potential backup candidate for Detroit this season, meaning Hooker could somewhat expendable.
"The team is going to give Hooker every opportunity to win the backup job at quarterback behind Goff. They drafted him in the third round last offseason, and he took all the second-team reps Wednesday. But don't count out Sudfeld from making it a closer competition than people might think. Sudfeld ran a smooth third-team offense Wednesday, which isn't always easy to do. That will be a fun competition to watch."
Clearly, competition is bringing out the best in the Lions quarterback room, but we have to wonder if Detroit could take advantage of another team being desperate in the latter stages of the offseason. Brad Holmes has proven to be one of the best general managers in the NFL today. He probably wants Goff insurance more than anything, but it would not shock me is someone really wanted Hooker, too.
This all feels contingent on how well Sudfeld looks as the Lions' potential backup candidate in camp.
Detroit Lions could have an interesting trade piece in Hendon Hooker
Look. I don't expect that the Lions will end up dealing Hooker before the start of the season, but every year, some team's starting quarterback gets hurt in the preseason and panic ensues. There are other teams out there with more proven backups than Hooker, but I don't think any of them carry the allure of the former Tennessee star. He is on the older side of things, but he is very much pro-ready.
He would probably need to go to a franchise that has an offensive-minded head coach, one who probably also serves as the primary play-caller. At Tennessee, Hooker helped elevate the Vols to levels they had not been to since the last few good seasons under the iconic Phillip Fulmer. However, Josh Heupel's Air Raid offshoot offense has not exactly translated very well to the NFL recently.
The talent is there. It is simply undeniable. To me, it is all about situation and fit. For my money, Hooker is too good to ride pine and die on the vine in Detroit. He is not taking over for the well-compensated Goff, but he may be a viable option for someone who is either desperate or doesn't really have a solution going forward. As long as Sudfeld remains competent, Hooker could be on the trading block.
I wouldn't trade him if I was Holmes, but I do understand the stockpile of quarterbacks he is sitting on.