NFL Rumors: Lions trade for elite CB proposed by insider
With the NFL trade deadline approaching, could the Detroit Lions add a superstar cornerback for the remainder of the season, and beyond?
By Scott Rogust
The Detroit Lions have proven those who had high hopes for the team entering this season correctly. Through the first six weeks of the season, the Lions have a 5-1 record, carry a sizable lead for first place in the NFC North, and are tied for the best record in the entire conference.
But, the team can opt to improve their roster to help their chances of making it to the Super Bowl for the first time in their history. That is through the trade deadline, which is set for 4:00 p.m. ET on Oct. 31, Halloween. So, who could the Lions trade for?
The Athletic national writer Mike Jones and NFL insider Jeff Howe (subscription required) wrote up an article throwing in the six trades they would like to see and why they won't happen. For the Lions, Jones proposes they trade for Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.
Lions trading for Broncos CB Pat Surtain II proposed by The Athletic
" The Lions are positioning themselves to win the NFC North, but Emmanuel Moseley’s torn right ACL suffered last week (in his first game back from a torn left ACL) is a big blow," writes Jones. "They’d love to have another difference-maker in their secondary as they try to gear up for a deep playoff run. People around the league say the Broncos are in sell mode (even if Sean Payton says they’re not). So, future picks to help improve a Broncos roster that’s not nearly as close to win-now mode as Denver’s brass believed may prove enticing."
Howe was not critical of the proposal of Detroit acquiring Surtain, saying that it would be "awesome." However, Howe says that it probably wouldn't happen for just a second-round pick and a fifth-rounder.
"The Broncos feel Surtain is the best cornerback in the league, so they can’t let him go for less than a first-round pick and probably another mid-rounder," writes Howe. "That should be fine with the Lions since they’ve had additional first-rounders the past two drafts from the Matthew Stafford trade."
As Jones mentions, cornerback is an area of need for the Lions, with the Moseley injury sticking out, who tore his right ACL in his first game back since recovering from a torn left ACL.
The Broncos are a disaster through the first six weeks of the season. The offense isn't putting an adequate amount of points on the board due in part to the defense resembling that of a turnstile (league-worst 440.3 total yards and 172.3 rushing yards allowed per game). If the Broncos were to be open for business, Surtain would be the most valuable asset for the team to move.
Surtain has shown to be one of the better cornerbacks in the league. This season, Surtain recorded 23 tackles, three assisted tackles, and five stops, per Pro Football Focus. In coverage, Surtain allowed 18 receptions for 256 yards and a touchdown on 29 targets, with four of those incompletions being pass breakups.
The Broncos could command a lot for Surtain, considering he is in just the third year of his rookie deal and still has the fifth-year option that can be exercised. So, that's two years under team control. Would the Lions inquire about Surtain? And perhaps the better question is, would the Broncos even consider dealing him? We'll find out once the trade deadline approaches.