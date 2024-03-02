NFL Rumors: Longtime fixture of Cowboys offense 'unlikely to return'
The Dallas Cowboys are set to see a longtime veteran on offense leave for free agency.
By Scott Rogust
The Dallas Cowboys are once again dealing with a disappointing end to the season. After winning the NFC East title and clinching the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, the Cowboys were blown out 48-32 by the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round. Now, they have to figure out how to get over the hump that is the Divisional Rond, something they haven't been able to do since the 1995 season.
This offseason, the Cowboys don't have much cap space at their disposal and have 13 players hitting unrestricted free agency. There is now a new update regarding the status of one of their longtime players on offense, who is one of those 13 unrestricted free agents.
According to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport, offensive tackle Tyron Smith "is unlikely to return" to the Cowboys once entering free agency. Now, for the first time since 2011, the Cowboys will be in search of a new starting left tackle.
Tyron Smith 'unlikely to return' to Cowboys, enters free agency
This felt like an eventuality at some point, but it will still hit hard for Cowboys fans to see Smith, who took over the left tackle position in 2011 as a first-round pick out of USC, play elsewhere.
Smith was the top offensive tackle in the game early in his career. But then, the injury bug bit him later in his career, which limited his playing time. In 2020, Smith was limited to just two games before his season ended due to a neck injury that required surgery. In 2021, Smith dealt with multiple ankle injuries that limited him to 11 games. Then in 2022, before the season started, Smith tore his hamstring which sidelined him until Dallas' final four games.
This season, Smith showed that he is still one of the best tackles in the game. Through 13 games, Smith allowed just three sacks, one quarterback hit, and 18 pressures on 847 offensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
With Smith hitting free agency, what are the Cowboys to do? They could opt to move Tyler Smith over to left tackle, who showed a ton of promise his rookie season when filling in for the veteran after his torn hamstring. Or could they look towards the NFL Draft and land one of the top tackles in the 2024 class?
As for Smith, where will he end up? Considering his lengthy track record of being one of the league's best, he could receive significant interest, especially from contending teams.