NFL Rumors: Longtime Packers star pegged as Eddie Jackson replacement with Bears
With Eddie Jackson out in Chicago, a notable secondary stud for the Green Bay Packers might be the key piece for the Bears' secondary as they look to move on
Eddie Jackson was one of the main fixtures of the Chicago Bears secondary and a breakout season in 2018 helped Chicago win the division and make the playoffs.
Now, the former fourth-round star from Alabama has been released, leaving a massive hole in the secondary that needs filling. Have no fear Bears fans, there is a replacement in mind according to Windy City Gridiron's Greg Gabriel, and it comes from a place no Bears ever likes talking about: Green Bay. Enter Darnell Savage.
Fresh off a postseason where took an interception to the house against the Dallas Cowboys, Savage, a former first-round pick, is projected to be a potential target for the Bears this offseason. Keep in mind that, in his five seasons with the Pack, Savage has started 69 games and has recorded nine interceptions. Additionally, Savage has also been reliable from a health standpoint, appearing in 72 of 83 games over his NFL career.
Bears connected to former Packer Darnell Savage in free agency
While Ryan Poles prefers to pay homegrown players and build through the draft, free agency allows the flexibility to speed up the process of building a winner provided the right moves are made at the right position. Safety isn't a premium need to some, but these days, with the passing offenses being more extravagant, it is a coveted spot.
Still, the Bears have far greater needs including OL, EDGE, and WR, in addition to QB as it is expected that the franchise will trade Justin Fields. Paying a safety top-tier money is not a wise move UNLESS he is a generational player like Ed Reed or Ronnie Lott, then no questions should be asked and the checkbook needs to be opened.
The Bears may not ultimately choose to pursue Savage and instead will opt to look for a safety in the draft, which is also not a bad idea. However, if they need a veteran presence in the back end, the 27-year-old former Maryland Terrapin would not be a bad idea, provided he can be acquired for the right cost. The Bears do have the cap space to make it work, but how much should be tied up in a safety?
That's a decision that Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus have to get together and decide upon.