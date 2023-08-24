NFL Rumors: Mahomes on Chris Jones, Vikings-Hockenson concern, Josh Jacobs trade buzz
- Vikings and TJ Hockenson contract worries
- AFC team tried to make Josh Jacobs trade
- Mahomes addresses the Chris Jones holdout
NFL Rumors: Dolphins tried to trade for Josh Jacobs amid holdout
Outside of Jonathan Taylor, it appears that most of the running back contract drama around the NFL has died down a bit. Saquon Barkley got his new deal with the Giants and, while Josh Jacobs didn't get a new contract, reports have indicated that the Raiders have no plans to trade the running back.
The Miami Dolphins can seemingly back that up.
According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic (subscription required), the Dolphins inquired about a Josh Jacobs trade but were turned down bluntly by the Vegas front office. Miami was told that the running back was not available on the trade market.
It's no shock that the Dolphins are leaving no stone unturned in this tumultuous running back offseason given all fo the rumors we've heard about the club. They were in on Dalvin Cook in free agency, losing out on him to the rival Jets, and have been listed as one of the favorites to land Taylor after his trade request from the Colts.
Given the reporting recently, it's also no surprise that the Raiders rebuffed Miam's attempt at trde talks centering on Jacobs. Having said that, perhaps they should. Jacobs remains absent from training camp and has yet to sign the franchise tag placed on him. The two sides were never close on a contract and it seems as if this is ultimately heading no place good for this marriage.
As of right now, the Dolphins or any other team aren't going to get much movement on a Josh Jacobs trade. But the longer his holdout continues, the more it might be worth inquiring again.