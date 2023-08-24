NFL Rumors: Mahomes on Chris Jones, Vikings-Hockenson concern, Josh Jacobs trade buzz
NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes addresses Chris Jones holdout
Chris Jones is still not with the Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, he made a statement on social media that indicated he's willing to continue his holdout until Week 8 of the regular season -- just before the NFL Trade Deadline, incidentally. And that's obviously a big problem for the reigning Super Bowl champions.
Jones is a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate and the engine that drives the Chiefs defense. Of course, with those accolades under his belt, he wants to be compensated as the highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL, by a sizeable margin too. That's why the two sides have not reached a deal and why he's not with the team in training camp.
And apparently, the most important player on the Chiefs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, didn't expect the situation to play out like this.
Speaking with Nate Taylor of The Athletic, Mahomes made it clear how important Jones is to Kansas City's success and a quest for a Super Bowl repeat, but most notably adding that nobody "expected him to be out this long."
"I know how much Chris loves the Chiefs," Mahomes said. "I just try to stay out of it and tell Chris I love him. We know he's preparing himself. ... I don't think anyone expected him to be out this long. He's a vital part of this organization."
Mahomes' addressing the situation make two things clear. Though he doesn't want to be in the middle of it, he knows the Chiefs need Chris Jones to reach the heights they want to get to, and he knows that Jones deserves his payday. It certainly feels like an endorsement of the "pay the man" type of sentiment.
And really, it's hard to argue with that sentiment -- especially when Mahomes himself has given the Chiefs more flexibility financially than virtually any other star quarterback would.