NFL Rumors: Mason Rudolph has earned more than Steelers will give him
Omar Khan's comments about Mason Rudolph at the NFL Combine don't sound promising about a Steelers return.
By Mark Powell
Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph hit the free-agent market this offseason. While fans would prefer Rudolph return to at least challenge incumbent Kenny Pickett -- a former first-round pick who hasn't played up to par thus far -- it doesn't sound like the Steelers are making him a priority.
"We are excited about Kenny and excited about the impact that Arthur Smith is going to have on the offense and Kenny, and Tom Arth also," Khan continued.
The Steelers general manager wouldn't directly link the team to any of the available quarterbacks, including Bears QB Justin Fields, Broncos QB Russell Wilson and Vikings QB Kirk Cousins.
Pittsburgh will add more talent at the quarterback position. Free-agent Ryan Tannehill has played for Arthur Smith in the past, and makes sense as a suitable backup at the very worst. But shouldn't the Steelers see what they have in Rudolph, a player who led them to the playoffs last season?
NFL Rumors: Why isn't Mason Rudolph receiving more attention from the Steelers?
While I'd love to believe that the Steelers know something about Pickett that I don't, hence their steadfastness in defending him so far this offseason, that's likely not the case. Pickett does come alive late in games and rarely turns the ball over, but by now the tape is out on him.
Rudolph has had a rough go in Pittsburgh. He was drafted as the heir-apparent to Ben Roethlisberger out of Oklahoma State. Big Ben wanted nothing to do with a mentorship, thus abandoning Rudolph altogether. In limited opportunities Rudolph has shown flashes, but he was also benched for a guy named Duck Hodges not too long ago.
Rudolph made the most of his latest chance in black and gold, and could turn it into a nice contract. Unfortunately that deal may not come in Pittsburgh.