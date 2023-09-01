NFL Rumors: Mike Evans deadline, 49ers diss Garoppolo, Aaron Rodgers Jets dream
- Mike Evans contract talks hit snag for Buccaneers
- 49ers' Kyle Shanahan disses Jimmy Garoppolo
- Aaron Rodgers dubs Jets experience 'a beautiful dream'
NFL Rumors: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan disses Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers officially moved on from Jimmy Garoppolo over the summer. The veteran QB signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he will ironically start for a team partially owned by former Patriots teammate (and fervent non-advocate) Tom Brady.
Meanwhile, the Niners will start 2022 seventh-round pick Brock Purdy at QB with Sam Darnold slated as his backup. The Niners made headlines with their decision to trade former No. 3 pick Trey Lance after a few bumpy seasons. Few teams have undergone a more drastic QB room evolution over the last few years than San Francisco.
Speaking with David Lombardi of The Athletic, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was remarkably candid about Garoppolo's tenure, Lance's exit, and the nature of San Francisco's QB situation:
"We waited 10 weeks. Made a trade for a quarterback [Jimmy Garoppolo]. He played five games and then we made him the highest-paid quarterback of all time, at the time. Then he played two of the next five years and did really good in those two years. His injuries for three of those five years were legit. It was rough on him, rough on us. Then we made a move to go to a younger quarterback (Trey Lance). We thought he would be ready in two years and he wasn’t. And now we have a different younger quarterback. So, that’s the situation."
It's hard not to read between the lines here. Shanahan doesn't appear too thrilled with the outcome of Garoppolo's tenure as the "highest-paid quarterback of all time." He's telling the truth — Jimmy G's tenure was irrevocably tarnished by injuries — but it's surprising to see Shanahan speak so coldly about a player who once captained a 13-3 season in San Francisco.
He's also not speaking very kindly about Lance, who never really got an opportunity to prove that he was "ready." Lance lost almost all of last season to injury and Purdy's ascent. Garoppolo went out much the same way.
No matter how you slice it, the Niners should probably make sure Purdy is more than a flash in the pan before taking a victory lap.