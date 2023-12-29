NFL Rumors: Mike Tomlin could put Kenny Pickett and Steelers in danger
The Pittsburgh Steelers nearly benched Kenny Pickett after a poor effort against the Cleveland Browns.
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett's rumored return could come with a caveat. Pickett has missed the last three weeks after undergoing ankle surgery. While Kenny believes he could play this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Mike Tomlin has yet to commit to such things.
“We’re in the same position with Kenny [Pickett] as we were last week...We’ll give him a few reps and see where that leads us," Tomlin said. “We have the same mentality as we start this week. We have a great deal of more comfort because of what we’ve seen in-stadium for Mason Rudolph and that helps us."
For both the Steelers and Pickett's sake, the right decision would be to give Rudolph some more reps, especially after witnessing Mason's surprising effort against the Cincinnati Bengals. Rudolph had one of the best games of his career, and the most impressive passing effort for the Steelers this season. Rudolph completed 63 percent of his throws for 290 yards and two touchdowns.
Rushing Kenny Pickett back will only hurt Steelers
In a tough road test against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Pittsburgh would be placing its former first-round pick in harm's way, straight off of ankle surgery.
"I feel like I could (play)," Pickett said Wednesday. "I always try to push myself. It's the trainers. It's the coaches. It's how they see me moving."
With the onus squarely on Tomlin and the Steelers coaching staff, it is up to them to give Pickett one more week of rest, which lines up with his initial prognosis. There is no question that Pickett is feeling the heat after Rudolph's dominant display and recent reports that the Steelers considered benching him earlier this year.
The right choice for Sunday is Rudolph, while allowing Pickett to at the very least dress as an emergency option. No player in the Steelers QB room has stood out in 2023, with Pickett playing so poorly at times that fans were actively booing the offense. He hasn't earned the right to start under any circumstances.
A healthy Mason Rudolph gives Pittsburgh the best chance to win.