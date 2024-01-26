NFL rumors: NFC North showdown between Bears and Packers is on for DC hire
The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are looking at the same coach for their defensive coordinator vacancies.
By Scott Rogust
One of the most historic rivalries in NFL history is between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. While the Packers hold the head-to-head advantage (107-95-6), they have dominated the Bears in recent memory. In fact, the Bears haven't beaten the Packers since the 2018 season. However, the Bears did have the chance to eliminate the Packers from playoff contention this season but lost in their Week 18 matchup.
While both of their seasons are over, the competition between the two is still going strong. Why's that? They are both looking at the same coach for their defensive coordinator openings.
According to ESPN's Dan Graziano (subscription required), both the Bears and Packers are interested in Tennessee Titans cornerbacks coach Chris Harris for their coordinator position.
Bears, Packers interested in Titans DB coach Chris Harris for DC positions
Graziano notes that the Bears are interviewing Harris, while the Packers have him on their list of potential candidates. However, Graziano also brings up that one deterrent for the Bears' defensive coordinator job is that head coach Matt Eberflus could opt to keep calling plays on defense.
The Bears needed a defensive coordinator after Alan Williams resigned for personal reasons early in the season. Eberflus took over, but the defense didn't improve until the team traded for Montez Sweat at the deadline.
Overall, the Bears allowed 324.2 yards of offense (12th in NFL) and 22.3 points (20th in NFL) per game.
As for the Packers, they had their struggles with Joe Barry as defensive coordinator. But there was improvement in the playoffs. Notably, the Packers picked off Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott twice, resulting in 14 points scored in the team's 48-32 Wild Card Round win. Even in the Divisional Round against the 49ers, the defense did keep them in the game for the most part, but did give up the game-winning touchdown by Christian McCaffrey in the final minutes. Barry was fired after the playoffs.
In the regular season, the Packers allowed an average of 335.1 yards (tied-17th in NFL) and 20.6 points (10th in NFL). In the playoffs, Green Bays allowed an average of 433.0 yards and 28.0 points in their two playoff games.
Harris joined the Titans coaching staff this season as cornerbacks coach and defensive passing game coordinator under Mike Vrabel. Harris previously worked for the Washington Commanders as defensive backs coach from 2020 until 2022. With Vrabel gone and former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Mike Callahan taking over, it's unknown if Harris will remain with the team. But he is receiving interest from other teams.
Harris interviewed for the Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator openings this offseason. The Jaguars position has already been filled after hiring Ryan Nielsen, formerly of the Atlanta Falcons. It's unknown as of this writing if Harris will receive an interview with the Packers.
We'll see if the Bears or Packers will hire Harris, but they both have him on their radar to lead their respective defenses in 2024.