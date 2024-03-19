NFL Rumors: NFC rivals fighting over Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has been rising up draft boards, but it appears two bitter rivals are doing as much research as much as possible to outbid the other for McCarthy's services
This past January, J.J. McCarthy stood atop the college football world as a national champion for Michigan. Now, he's a hot commodity in the NFL Draft.
So much so, that two teams, two bitter rivals, are looking to outdo the other and acquire McCarthy's services next month. Those two would be the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants, both of whom have high draft picks next month, who have had or are about to have dinner with the quarterback prospect, according to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.
Both teams are clearly doing their due diligence, but Washington has an advantage due to their draft positioning. Assuming the Chicago Bears take USC QB Caleb Williams No. 1 overall, Washington could stay at No. 2 and take McCarthy without any worry, that is unless the Bears take McCarthy No. 1 overall.
This means, for any chance the Giants have at going and securing McCarthy and avoid him going to Washington, they will need to move up to the No. 1 overall spot, and that will cost a package, a package greater than the one they received for trading with the Bears three seasons ago in the Justin Fields deal.
NFL Rumors: Giants and Commanders are competing with one another for J.J. McCarthy
The Giants and Commanders both find themselves in desperate need of a quarterback upgrade, and McCarthy presents an enticing option for both franchises. Coming off a national championship win with the Wolverines, McCarthy has demonstrated not only his talent but also his ability to perform under pressure on the biggest stages.
For the Giants, who have struggled to find consistency at the quarterback position since the departure of Eli Manning, McCarthy could provide the franchise with a much-needed injection of youthful energy and potential. Daniel Jones may have a playoff win under his belt, but he has been anything but worthy of being the sixth-overall pick in his draft when he came out of Duke.
Similarly, the Commanders have been grappling with quarterback issues for several years, with Sam Howell failing to live up to expectations. McCarthy's skill set, including his arm strength, accuracy, and mobility, aligns well with what the Commanders need to revitalize their offense. New Commanders coach Dan Quinn will need a quality signal-caller at his disposal
Ultimately, who gets who remains to be seen. It could be possible that the Commanders simply pass on McCarthy and take either Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels No. 2 overall and leave McCarthy for Big Blue. Maybe the Giants still end up with McCarthy where they pick or do they trade up to take him? The NFL Draft is a month away, and the answer to the big question will be revealed.