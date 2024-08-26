There's only one place Browns should turn after latest Nick Chubb injury update
By John Buhler
I go back and forth as to how I feel about the Cleveland Browns this season. We are in the midst of the best stretch they have been on in my lifetime. I am about to turn 35 in a few weeks. Besides the strong partnership head coach Kevin Stefanski has with general manager Andrew Berry, I really love this team's ability to play complementary football, highlighted by great defense and a solid ground game.
Of course, much of the Browns' offensive success hinges on the powerful frame of one Nick Chubb. While he may be my Dawg, I recognize that the pride of Cedartown is still working his way back from a major injury. Getting Chubb in the final three quarters of the regular season will be huge for Cleveland, but for now he will begin the season in the PUP list. He is physically unable to perform for the team.
This means Chubb will not be available for the Browns for the first four games of the season. Since every potential win is precious for this borderline playoff team in the deep AFC, the Browns cannot fiddle-fart around and waste their time. There is an opportunity to be had by signing longtime Browns running back and Chubb's former battery mate in Kareem Hunt, who is still somehow a free agent...
If the Browns react to this news with a crashing sense of urgency, I think they'll be served in doing so.
After making the playoffs a year ago, the Browns must be all-in on trying to win with Deshaun Watson.
Cleveland Browns should sign Kareem Hunt in wake of Nick Chubb update
Even though Hunt is pushing 30, he has had staying power in this league because of his ability to be a complementary running back. Initially, he was an emerging star with the Kansas City Chiefs out of Toledo, but his personal life got in the way of his professional career. Hunt ended up coming back to Ohio to a place where he was able to reinvent himself in some capacity. Why not do a one-year deal?
I think the Browns' staff knew all along that Chubb was going to be placed on the PUP list to start the season. Rather than bring Hunt into the fold prematurely, I suspect that they wanted to figure out what they had at quarterback. Watson is making a fortune to not start games, but we have seen the roster No. 2 to 53 be rather compelling for Cleveland. They cannot afford to see much of a regression.
Ultimately, I am going to go with my gut and trust the Browns' current regime to do the right things because Berry and Stefanski deserve the benefit of the doubt. Even if the Watson trade blew up in their face and created a juggernaut down in Houston, you can't really blame them for wanting to upgrade at quarterback Again, they have a roster worthy of playoff contention annually otherwise.
I would be in favor of the Browns signing Hunt to help work Chubb back, but it trust this front office.