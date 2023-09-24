NFL rumors: Nick Chubb return timeline, overseas expansion, Super Bowl halftime show
- Nick Chubb got optimistic news about his injury, and a timeline has been floated
- The NFL continues to expand its global market
- Super Bowl halftime show performer has been announced
By Josh Wilson
Nick Chubb's injury return timeline
As we covered yesterday, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb got relatively positive reads on imaging done to his knee injury sustained on Monday night. Chubb, who suffered an injury with a similar outcome while at Georgia, tore his MCL, but his ACL was not fully torn, according to the initial MRI.
Reporters, Ian Rapoport among them, also indicated that the kneecap was not dislocated.
Initially, it was theorized that a dislocation and fully torn MCL and ACL were probable.
Rapoport was quick to point out that the good news does not mean Chubb is guaranteed to avoid reconstructive surgery altogether on his ACL, but it is a good step in the right direction. If Chubb can indeed avoid full reconstruction of his ACL, there is optimism that he could be ready to play for the start of the 2023 season.
The Browns have Chubb under contract for next season before he hits free agency. It would be a key year for both Cleveland as well as Chubb who will try to prove he can bounce back from the injury ahead of a new contract.