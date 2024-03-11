NFL Rumors: Packers star could switch sides in growing NFC rivalry
Could the Cowboys look to steal the Packers' star running back?
The Dallas Cowboys looked like legitimate Super Bowl contenders all season long, going 12-5 and looking like a juggernaut on both sides of the ball.
The Cowboys had the No. 2 seed wrapped up in the NFC and a date with the surprising Green Bay Packers at home in the Wild Card Round. Despite being heavy favorites to advance, the Cowboys fell on their home turf in a game that really wasn't all that close. A big reason for that was the play of Aaron Jones, who ran for 118 yards and three touchdowns in Green Bay's victory.
The Green Bay Packers still have Jones under contract, but with the team needing to clear cap space, he seems like a logical cut candidate due to his injury history. Jones played in just 11 games this past season.
If the Packers do opt to cut ties with Jones, could the Cowboys be interested?
Cowboys make sense as an Aaron Jones destination if Packers cut ties with star RB
The Cowboys and Packers have a bit of a developing rivalry growing. From the catch that wasn't a catch to last season's clunker, the Packers have gotten the better of the Cowboys in big games. Perhaps stealing Aaron Jones away could be the counterpunch that the Cowboys needed to beat the Packers in the playoffs.
Dallas has a solid running back of their own in Tony Pollard, but he's a free agent right now. The Cowboys will presumably want to re-sign him, but who knows where his price will be? There's a good chance Jones will come cheaper and can be a better big-game performer than Pollard who was outplayed by Jones by a sizeable margin in their matchup.
Despite being 29 years old, Jones had a solid season when healthy, rushing for 656 yards in 11 games in the regular season, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He outperformed Pollard when looking at efficiency, and rushed for 100+ yards in both of Green Bay's playoff games. The injuries make it a bit of a risk, but it could be a worthwhile one if given the chance.