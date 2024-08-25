Recently-released Dolphins QB would still be an upgrade over Sean Clifford
The Green Bay Packers have their starting quarterback for the present and future with Jordan Love. His first full season at the helm got off to a bit of a rocky start, but the way he finished it has him receiving some MVP buzz entering the 2024 campaign. Yes, he was that good.
As awesome as Love is, that doesn't mean that the Packers don't have a quarterback problem. Their starting spot is solidified, but the backup spot is anything but. Sean Clifford, the favorite for the job, struggled for much of the preseason including their most recent game in which he completed just six of his 14 passing attempts for 53 yards.
Michael Pratt looked pretty good in Green Bay's last preseason game and outplayed Clifford for much of the preseason, but do the Packers really want a rookie that they just took in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft to be next in line behind Love?
The answer should be no, and what the Miami Dolphins just did is the main reason why. They just gave the Packers an opportunity to land a legitimate backup quarterback with their latest roster move.
Packers should run at opportunity to sign recently released Dolphins quarterback
The Dolphins just released Mike White who, while he's far from perfect, feels like a sizable upgrade over both Clifford and Pratt.
White has something that both Clifford and Pratt don't -- experience. He has 14 appearances (seven starts) in his three-year career, and during his time with the New York Jets, he had a couple of memorable performances.
While the 29-year-old is far from a world-beater, the fact that he's performed at the NFL level before has to mean something. Clifford has thrown a total of one pass in a game that has counted, and Pratt, being a rookie, has none on his ledger. For a Packers team trying to make the playoffs, having such inexperience behind your star quarterback is frightening.
Any injury to Love would obviously be detrimental, but there's every reason to believe that a backup with some experience would do a better job of holding down the fort than Clifford or Pratt who haven't been stellar in the preseason and again, have no experience in NFL games that matter.
White shouldn't cost much of anything to bring aboard, and the Packers can always have Pratt on their practice squad. It makes too much sense for them to not get a deal done.