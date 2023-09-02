NFL Rumors: Packers-Chris Jones trade, Lions surprise, Steelers hometown signing
- Steeler bring in another Pitt standout to join Pickett
- Lions working on a surprise contract extension
- Would a Packers trade for Chris Jones make sense?
NFL Rumors: Lions, Jared Goff had 'good dialogue' on contract extension
In watching the ascension of the Detroit Lions under head coach Dan Campbell and the rest of this current regime, the sentiment from many NFL fans has been waiting for the team to eventually upgrade at quarterback by replacing Jared Goff.
But that might not actually be in the plans at all.
Lions general manager Brad Holmes was asked this week about his and the team's talks with Goff and another upcoming free agent, guard Jonah Jackson, in terms of a contract extension. Per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Holmes said that he and the Lions have had "good dialogue" with the players' agents this offseason, though he did play a bit coy instead of going into any detail.
With two years left on his contract, including the 2023 campaign, Goff would become a free agent in 2025. Given that he's coming off of season in which Detroit had one of the best offenses in football while he threw for more than 4,400 yards, 29 touchdowns and only seven interceptions, there is some belief as to why Holmes and this regime would want to keep him around.
Having said that, one of the reasons to stick with Goff right now is the bargain contract he's on as the NFL quarterback market has exploded. He's making less than $22 million in base salary over each of the next two seasons, which makes him a steal given that he's performed above-competency at the position in Ben Johnson's offense.
If an extension would put him in a new bracket in terms of quarterback contracts, however, you have to wonder if Holmes and the Lions would remain as committed to him. The enticement of a rookie contract at quarterback or paying for an upgrade would have to come to mind.
As of now, though, the Lions and Goff are at least discussing the possibility of keeping the quarterback in Detroit. We'll just have to wait and see if they go through with the surprise of not moving on from the former Rams No. 1 overall pick.