NFL Rumors: Packers-Chris Jones trade, Lions surprise, Steelers hometown signing
NFL Rumors: A proposed Packers-Chris Jones trade
This might sound like venturing into the realm of absurdity, but in terms of potential Chris Jones trade proposals, a move to the Green Bay Packers could actually make a lot of sense.
The Packers were one of four teams listed by Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report as teams that should pursue Jones in a trade with the Chiefs. Incidentally, they are also one of three teams from the NFC North who are listed as possible trade destinations.
Unlike the rival Bears and Lions, however, Gagnon noted that the Packers could have the luxury of not offering as premium of draft capital to the Chiefs in a trade as their peers would. Yes, the draft compensation would still be hefty, but wherein Chicago and Detroit couldn't offer Kansas City a replacement for Jones, Green Bay could potentially do so by inserting Kenny Clark or Devonte Wyatt in the package.
Clark and Wyatt are a stalwart and high-upside former first-round pick, respectively, but there's no denying that Jones would be a substantial upgrade over either player. And with the flexibility of the Packers' young roster, that defensive boost could be well worth it and they have the financial flexibility to give the all-world defensive tackle the new contract he's seeking.
Of course, this is just a proposal -- but it's one that would make sense. And it would also give the Packers another defensive cornerstone with Rashan Gary and Jaire Alexander to build around as they usher in the Jordan Love era.