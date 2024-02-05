NFL Rumors: Packers draft double-up, surprise Raiders QB, Bears-Stefon Diggs trade
NFL Rumors: Packers predicted to draft two CBs, Aaron Jones replacement
Suffice it to say that the Green Bay Packers are ahead of schedule when it comes to the Jordan Love era. The young quarterback's first year as the starter was a massive victory as Matt LaFleur's club, one of the youngest rosters in the NFL, made it into the playoffs as a wild card, toppled the Cowboys in an upset, and then took the 49ers to the brink with an NFC Championship Game berth on the line.
That early arrival of this iteration of the Packers, however, begs some serious questions. First, which veterans might be given the boot to create cap room moving forward. But then beyond that, it comes down to the areas that Green Bay will need to address this offseason to take another step forward.
ESPN NFL Draft insider Matt Miller ($) had some thoughts on that part with his post-Senior Bowl NFL Mock Draft. And a bit surprisingly, he had the Packers doubling up at one position with their first-round (No. 25) and the second-round pick coming from the Jets (No. 41): cornerback. Miller predicted Green Bay first drafting Iowa's Cooper DeJean before turning back around and selecting Georgia's Kamari Lassiter with their next pick.
Miller notes that Jaire Alexander missing more than half of the 2023 season and overall lacking depth at corner could push the Packers in that direction. And they would be getting a pair of Top 50 prospects to quickly address the holes, including a movable piece like DeJean who could play anywhere on defense and also provide return abilities.
That wasn't the end of the surprises in Miller's projections, though. With the Packers own pick at the end of the second round, he projected Green Bay selecting Texas running back Jonathan Brooks. With Aaron Jones looming as a potential cap casualty this offseason and AJ Dillon a question mark in terms of his future, it could be a changing of the guard at running back.
Of course, the draft is just under three months away and a lot can change. However, the Senior Bowl is often the first time draft insiders get some clearer intel about how things could pan out. So Miller having the Packers looking at these spots in the first 64 picks, of which the franchise has three, is something that should definitely be noted.