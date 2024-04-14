Latest Packers rumors expect an aggressive move with Jordan Love
The Green Bay Packers could soon reward Jordan Love's breakout campaign.
The Green Bay Packers finished last season on a high note, sneaking into the playoffs at 9-8 before swiftly dispatching the No. 2 seed Dallas Cowboys. Jordan Love experienced a meteoric rise, overcoming early struggles to emerge as one of the most dynamic signal-callers in football.
One could argue that Love saved the jobs of head coach Matt LaFleur, OC Adam Stenavich, and even Green Bay's front office personnel. Had the season gone south, there would have been a serious period of introspection as the organization dealt with the fallout of Aaron Rodgers' departure. Instead, the Packers are ascendent with a real chance to contend for the next decade.
At 25 years old, in his third NFL season, Love completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He averaged 11.2 yards per completion, showcasing his trademark arm strength, which made him so popular coming out of Utah State all those years ago.
Love is a remarkable athlete, listed at 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds with the mobility to operate outside the pocket and the physicality to stand tall inside it. Love still ran into the occasional decision-making blunder, but his processing speed improved virtually week to week, in real-time. We saw him quickly learn the ropes, get comfortable as a full-time starter, and start to pick apart even the NFL's best defenses. The Packers dropped 46 points on Dan Quinn's Cowboys defense in the Wild Card round.
Now, the Packers plan to reward Love for his tremendous campaign.
Packers hope to extend Jordan Love following breakout season
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on SportsCenter, the Packers hope to extend Love — potentially once the NFL Draft has concluded.
"The Packers are committed to getting something done with Love. He got the proof of concept last year with the big season, so they believe he's their future. This could heat up after the draft. He's due to make around $10 million next year. Signed a one-year bridge deal last offseason; should be a lot bigger, putting him somewhere probably in the top-10 highest-paid passers."
Love has certainly earned the Packers' trust. There is an undeniable risk factor, of course, as we haven't seen Love replicate his performance for a second season. After spending two years in Rodgers' shadow, there was plenty of doubt about Love coming in. While last season was utterly remarkable, one could argue that it's a little soon to hand Love one of the 10 largest contracts in football.
That is the nature of the QB market, though, and Green Bay can only hope (with relative certainty) that Love's deal won't age the same way Daniel Jones' contract with the New York Giants has. It's generally rare for a QB in Love's situation to get paid big money based on one year of work — he only attempted 83 passes across his first two NFL seasons — but the Packers are committing to their guy.
This was always the plan, to bring Love along slowly so that he was ready by the time Rodgers departed. Not only was Love ready, he won a postseason game. His very first. The Packers weren't too far off from toppling San Francisco in the second round either.
Green Bay is a legitimate title threat in the years to come if Love can build on last season's success. Clearly, the Packers believe he can.