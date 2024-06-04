Brian Gutekunst makes it clear: Jordan Love's extension is the Packers priority
By Lior Lampert
Many have wondered what is holding up contract negotiations between the Green Bay Packers and franchise quarterback Jordan Love. Regardless, general manager Brian Gutekunst hopes to resolve the matter sooner rather than later.
Gutekunst appeared on 97.3 The Game on Monday, the Packers' flagship radio station. He couldn't have been much more straightforward -- extending Love remains the team's top priority, even providing a desired target date.
Jordan Love extension is the Packers' priority, straight from Brian Gutekunst's mouth
"We're in those conversations right now," Gutekunst said. "Both parties want the same thing. We'd like to get this done before training camp for sure," he added.
Green Bay's first day of training camp is July 22nd, giving the two sides roughly six weeks to hammer out a deal. In other words, time is of the essence for Love and the Packers.
Moreover, the Packers are racing against teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins to re-sign their respective signal-caller. With both teams hesitant to sign their gunslingers to lucrative long-term pacts, Green Bay would be wise to pay Love before them.
While the Cowboys have said they're "all in" on Dak Prescott, they've shown it strangely. Moreover, Miami is playing a dangerous game with Tua Tagovailoa, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal. The Packers risk seeing Love's asking price increase the longer they wait.
Love balled out in his first year as the full-time start in Green Bay. He ranked second in the NFL in passing touchdowns (32) and seventh in yards (4,159) en route to guiding the Packers to a playoff berth. Moreover, the team reached the NFC Divisional Round after upsetting the Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend. His efforts earned him a massive payday that will undoubtedly break the bank.
We often hear that actions speak louder than words. But Gutekunst bucked that trend with his comments, reassuring that Love will get paid in due time.