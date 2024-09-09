Overreaction Monday: 5 Bryce Young replacements Panthers can draft in 2025
By Austen Bundy
Fans already knew the Carolina Panthers were bad, just not this bad. In a 47-10 blowout loss to division rival New Orleans, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young threw for 161 yards and two picks.
Sunday's performance was the second worst of his short career from the QBR metric. Young earned a dismal 10.7 QBR against New Orleans, his lowest since recording a 7.0 in a 33-10 loss to Dallas on Nov. 19, 2023.
How long until Bryce Young is declared a bust?
There are usually high expectations for a rookie quarterback, especially the No. 1 overall pick. But when that top selection has only won twice in 17 attempts and has fewer touchdown passes than interceptions, the clock might have already started ticking on their tenure.
Unless Young has a dramatic turnaround in 2024, Carolina may have to start considering the nuclear option (again). Especially after owner David Tepper traded away the franchise's future (potentially Caleb Williams) for the ex-Alabama national champion. It's not like backup Andy Dalton is a viable long-term band-aid option.
At least Carolina owns its own first-round selection in 2025. But are there any passer talents worth selecting that high coming down the road?
Potential replacements for Bryce Young in the 2025 NFL Draft
5. Carson Beck, Georgia
If Carolina claims the NFL's worst record for the third year in a row, a Bryce Young replacement is likely in the cards. Wouldn't it be full circle for an ex-Alabama quarterback to be supplanted by a Georgia rookie? Beck has nearly 5,000 career passing yards and 37 touchdowns (Young finished with 8,356 yards and 80 scores) and that number is only expected to increase this season.
A national championship, similar to Young, could help sell Carolina on his abilities. It could also serve as an unfortunate red flag if poor comparisons are made. Nevertheless, ESPN's Field Yates mocked Beck in August to go No. 1 overall in the 2025 Draft, so he'll definitely be on Carolina's radar regardless of the circumstances in 2024.
4. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Mocked to be the second quarterback off the board by ESPN, Sanders could be a flashy option but he also brings a lot of baggage. Will his dad let Carolina draft him? Is Carolina too much of a "loser" franchise and, therefore, not good enough for his son?
On the other hand, Shedeur could have an opportunity to prove to the haters that he is as good as he says he is. 689 yards and five touchdowns isn't anything to sneeze at after two games but being sacked six times might be hampering is potential. Perhaps having an NFL-caliber offensive line (even if Carolina's is one of the worst in the league) and professional receivers will make things easier for Shedeur in showing out what he's best at.
3. Quinn Ewers, Texas
The Longhorns quarterback would be a slight reach for a team looking like it will pick in the top three come April, but Ewers might be worth it if his 2024 season continues to trend upwards. The junior passer has already accrued 506 yards and 6 scores through the air in just two games - one of which was a Texas barbeque of the defending national champion Wolverines in Ann Arbor.
Texas has national championship aspirations and an extended playoff run will give Ewers plenty of opportunity to prove that he can handle the pressure (especially after falling short in the semifinals last year). Ewers could be the jumpstart Carolina needs if it somehow finds itself in the pick three to eight range.
2. Jaxson Dart, Mississippi
Now we're into the part of the Draft where Carolina has decided Young is sticking around another year at least but is putting pressure on him to perform by drafting a competitor. Dart is a sleeper Heisman contender, tallying 795 yards and six touchdowns through two games in 2024.
A stacked SEC offers Dart an opportunity to hone his skills under the toughest of circumstances in college football. He would also be a known commodity as a player and potential face of the franchise having played in the south for so long. If Dart's play stays consistent (and a College Football Playoff berth comes of it), expect him to shoot up draft boards, especially Carolina's.
1. Cam Ward, Miami (FL)
Ward will likely find himself in New York City as a Heisman finalist come December, and with that also find himself among the top 2025 quarterbacks in the draft. If the Hurricanes are for real this season and make a playoff run, Ward could jump several top-mocked passers by the time April rolls around.
His ability to stay cool under pressure and still put up huge numbers could make him an attractive first-round option to several teams. 14,563 career yards so far should impress multiple NFL general managers. Carolina should make him a priority if Beck is already gone by the time it reaches its selection.