NFL Rumors: Panthers shocking head coach hire is exactly what Bryce Young needs
The Carolina Panthers have hired Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their next head coach.
By Mark Powell
The Carolina Panthers have hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their next head coach. Considering Carolina's front office doesn't have the best rapport with head coaches of late -- they fired Frank Reich after just one season -- it's not a huge surprise that the Panthers went off the grid with their latest hire.
Canales coached up Baker Mayfield with the Buccaneers this past season, helping lead Tampa's offense and one of the best receiving corps in the NFL to the NFC Divisional Round, where they lost to the Detroit Lions. Canales was expected to receive some interviews this time around, but for him to land a head coaching gig this cycle is impressive, and speaks to his skill level and vision for the Panthers future.
Carolina Panthers hire Dave Canales as next head coach
Canales was a dark horse candidate entering the cycle, but his recent work with quarterbacks make this an important hire for the Panthers. Canales also has ties to Seattle (Geno Smith and Russell Wilson) previously.
Bryce Young had a rough go of it his rookie season. In acquiring the No. 1 pick, the Panthers traded away what would have been Young's weapon of choice in DJ Moore. The Alabama product was under constant dirress, as well, behind one of the league's worst offensive lines.
What the Panthers had to sell, oddly enough, was a blank slate beyond Young. Bryce still has plenty of potential and was the No. 1 overall pick for a reason. Mayfield's uptick in production under both Sean McVay and Canales can be attributed to his own development, but also two bright young coaching minds.
If Young can take a similar jump under Canales, then the Panthers are in good shape the next few years as they rebuild on the fly.