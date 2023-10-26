NFL rumors: Patriots cryptic move, Deshaun Watson replacement, Broncos blowing it up?
- Players in the Broncos facility think the team could be close to blowing things up
- Could the Browns trade for a replacement for Deshaun Watson?
- The Patriots are looking to do... something. What that is is unknown
By Josh Wilson
The Broncos are giving signals internally that a blowup is on the table, but when?
A few teams in the NFL right now look like great candidates to just detonate what they have to clear space for whatever comes next. The Denver Broncos may just top that list. Last year, they traded for veteran, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson. Then, before seeing him take a snap in an orange jersey, they gave him a massive, multi-year contract extension... Guaranteed.
After a miserable single season with Nathaniel Hackett, they turned around and spent on head coach Sean Payton, who has not had any luck whatsoever turning this mess around.
Now, the Broncos sit 2-5. They've been reportedly likely to trade some defensive players and have already released Frank Clark. Jerry Jeudy is thought to be on the move.
Could the cuts and trades go even deeper? James Palmer said on The Insiders that feelings of a teardown are palpable, but this was on Oct. 9.
"The sense that I get from players in that locker room is a potential teardown is coming. That's just the way some of these players feel."
Since, Clark has signed to a new team. But what's next? The trade deadline is on Oct. 31 giving the team just a handful of days to wheel, deal, and get some draft picks for any assets they have on the books that desparate teams might be willing to trade for.
Jason La Canfora reported one NFL executive believes head coach Sean Payton wants to trade Wilson (subscription required). Two problems: Payton isn't the GM, and no team is going to take Wilson's contract.
Meanwhile, Albert Breer says that a number of players will have offers heard on by Denver. He listed Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Garrett Bolles, Josey Jewell, Justin Simmons, and Patrick Surtain II.