NFL Rumors: Could Patriots make a shocking decision following trip to Germany?
All of the early-season conjecture and rumors that the New England Patriots could part ways with the legendary Bill Belichick and head coach and general manager seemed to be put to bed with a report that he actually signed an extension this offseason. As the club heads to Frankfurt, Germany in Week 10 to face the Colts, however, that may not actually be the case.
Ben Voilin of The Boston Globe reported before the Patriots' Week 9 loss to the Commanders -- a loss that dropped New England to an abysmal 2-7 on the season -- that it's "not 100 percent" Belichick remains with the team through the rest of the year. He also noted the possibility that the reports of the secret contract may have been Belichick trying to send a message to Patriots owner Robert Kraft, warning him of the buyout the head coach would have to be paid.
If that weren't enough, though, ESPN NFL Nation reporter Mike Reiss noted in an appearance on Toucher and Rich on Tuesday that he would not be staying in Germany with the Patriots and would be traveling back home to be best prepared for any big potential news.
What big potential news, you might ask?
NFL Rumors: Patriots could fire Bill Belichick after Germany game
"I don't think it's gonna happen," Reiss said. "But, I think if we look at history, there have been times where sometimes [in] these international game, I don't think the coach makes it back with the team. And I'm not saying that's going to happen, so I want to be 100 percent clear."
Reiss was very clearly trying to make it apparent that he's not saying Belichick will be fired... but if he didn't expect that it was a legitimate possibility, then why would the team's beat reporter for ESPN not be sticking with the Patriots in Germany? It just seems a little, shall we say, curious, right?
The future of Belichick, as mentioned, appeared to be no longer in question after news of the extension. And yet, the rumors have persisted amid the team's struggles. There has to be something that's at least somewhere less than probable but well ahead of being improbable when it comes to Belichick potentially losing his job.
Facing off with the Colts at 2-7, we'll have to wait and see if there's something to this from Reiss, or if it's just more blustery talk about this situation.