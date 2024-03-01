NFL rumors: Patriots have eyes on resurgent QB option
After revitalizing his career with the Cleveland Browns in 2023, Joe Flacco has garnered the attention of the New England Patriots.
By Lior Lampert
Joe Flacco took the NFL world by storm in his resurgent 2023 campaign. Flacco took the chance he was given with the Cleveland Browns and rejuvenated his career at 39 years old.
Despite appearing in five games, Flacco’s impact with the Browns garnered him national recognition and ended with him winning this year’s AP Comeback Player of the Year award.
Now, he is set to be a free agent when the new league year begins on Mar. 13. However, recent reports suggest that his tenure in Cleveland is assuredly over.
“Flacco is almost definitely moving on as Deshaun Watson is returning,” per The Athletic’s Zak Jackson (subscription required).
It is understandable if Flacco feels he wants to play on a team where he has a shot to start at this stage in his career given his age, making the Browns a less-than-ideal situation with the looming return of Watson, who missed the remainder of 2023 after being ruled out with a season-ending shoulder issue on Nov. 15.
There is no shortage of quarterback vacancies across the NFL, so Flacco could have suitors to choose from, with one AFC team already having their eyes on him.
NFL Rumors: Patriots eyeing QB Joe Flacco
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that the New England Patriots have a legitimate interest in Flacco’s service, citing the former hiring of former Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt as a connection between both sides. The Pats view Flacco as a “bridge starter to help meteor a rookie quarterback if they select one at No. 3 overall,” per Cabot.
New England could be an opportunistic destination for Flacco as he looks to maximize his playing time in the back nine of his career while the Patriots buy themselves time to groom a young quarterback and not put whoever they pick in the draft in an unfavorable position to start their career.
In five starts last season, Flacco guided the Browns to a 4-1 record, throwing for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. His efforts helped the Browns secure a playoff spot despite losing their franchise quarterback to a shoulder injury late in the year.
After capitalizing on his opportunity in Cleveland, could the 39-year-old signal-caller be headed to Foxborough?