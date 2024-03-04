NFL Rumors: Patriots QB possibilities include 2 shocking options
The New England Patriots continue to search far and wide for their next quarterback, which has led to two shocking options surfacing.
By Lior Lampert
It’s no secret that the New England Patriots have prioritized upgrading the quarterback position this offseason.
With an abundance of cap space and the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, the Patriots are casting a wide net and leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of a new signal-caller following the regression of 2020 first-round pick Mac Jones since earning a Pro Bowl nod as a rookie.
SI’s Senior NFL Reporter Albert Breer has revealed some of New England’s options at quarterback this offseason, including two shocking options.
In a rumors roundup report of information Breer gathered from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, he listed the following players as potential targets for the Pats: Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield, and J.J. McCarthy.
Breer said that since New England is “exploring all their options” at quarterback, “it’s fair to consider Mayfield there,” citing his connection to Pats offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. After reviving his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023, the 2018 No. 1 overall pick should have several suitors. He has recently been linked to the Patriots, so Breer’s comments serve as further validation.
While the connection to Mayfield may not be surprising, Cousins and McCarthy's names raise eyebrows. The former is entering his age-36 season, expected to fetch a pretty penny in free agency, and will be coming off a torn Achilles when he returns to the field, which has dissuaded the Pats. Conversely, the latter was regarded as a draft day target for New England, whether it be “in a trade-down scenario or even at No. 3,” per Breer.
Cousins does not fit the timeline in Foxborough as an aging quarterback who suffered a daunting injury less than six months ago, and McCarthy, who isn't a consensus top-three quarterback in his draft class according to NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s top 50 2024 prospect rankings, let alone the third overall player on this year’s board.