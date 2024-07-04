Patriots star teases long-rumored trade with a wordless tweet
By Lior Lampert
New England Patriots fans breathed a sigh of relief in June when they saw Matthew Judon present for the team's mandatory minicamp.
Judon is entering the final year of the four-year, $54.5 million contract he signed with the Pats in 2021. Recent social media activity would suggest he is seeking a new deal, though his latest post indicates he's willing to go elsewhere to get it.
What's understood doesn't need to be explained. Judon didn't need to use any words for us to receive the message he delivered on Thursday. All it took was a well-known GIF of SpongeBob SquarePants heading out of Mr. Krabs' office in the Krusty Krab.
On Wednesday, Judon took to X (formerly known as Twitter), hinting that his extension is "on the way maybe." However, less than 24 hours later, it appears something has gone awry.
With the Patriots training camp less than three weeks away, there is pressure on both sides to find a resolution sooner than later. Judon has a $6.5 million salary for 2024, far below his market value based on his play since arriving in New England. So what comes next?
We saw a similar situation play out last offseason between Judon and the Pats, with the latter eventually giving into the former's demands. Ultimately, New England added $12 million in guaranteed money to the star linebacker's compensation for 2023. However, the circumstances are different this time, meaning the outcome could yield different results.
Judon is entering his age-32 campaign and coming off an injury-marred season that limited him to four games because of a lower bicep tendon tear. Are the Patriots willing to make a substantial and potentially multi-year investment in him? Moreover, there is currently a youth movement underway in Foxborough -- does he align with the organization's timeline?
Nevertheless, Judon is still one of the more effective pass-rushers in the NFL when healthy. His 32 sacks since 2021 rank 10th in the league. He is the only member of the pack to do so in less than 40 contests. The four-time Pro Bowler finished on the Defensive Player of the Year ballot in 2022, highlighting how impactful he could be at full strength.
While Judon hasn't formally requested a trade, what happens if/when his negotiations with the Pats stall will be fascinating. For now, this remains a situation to monitor.m