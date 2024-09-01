Patriots insider puts draft under microscope for not making same trade as Chiefs
By Kinnu Singh
The New England Patriots have been shuffling around their offensive line throughout the offseason in hopes of finding a capable starting unit.
Despite selecting North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Patriots are expected to start veteran Jacoby Brissett to begin the season. The decision to begin the season with Brissett had to partially be driven by the team's inability to protect a rookie who is still grasping protection schemes and pre-snap adjustments.
David Andrew will continue to serve as the center, with Mike Onwenu and Sidy Sow filling out the interior of the line. Rookie guard Layden Robinson competed with Sow for the starting role and should serve as a valuable backup for the interior of the offensive line, but the team's offensive tackles are concerning.
Patriots insider uses hindsight to criticize team for not drafting tackle
Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal criticized the Patriots on Saturday for not trading up to draft BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia.
"Wait until you see Kingsley Suamataia start for the Chiefs at [left tackle]," Bedard posted on X/Twitter. "[The] Patriots could have made same trade up for him."
The Kansas City Chiefs traded up one spot to select Suamataia with the No. 63 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Chiefs sent their second- and fifth-round picks to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for the 49ers' second- and sixth-round picks.
The Patriots did not have a fifth-round pick to trade, but Bedard suggested the team should have sent their second- and fourth-round picks for the opportunity to draft Suamataia.
Bedard's criticism comes with a lot of hindsight. Throughout the NFL media landscape, analysts have received word that the Chiefs have been blown away by Suamataia, and they've taken the team's word for it. Reporters have begun to tout the rookie tackle as a future star, while they still have the chance to appear smart before he takes the field. Kingsley Suamataia
The Patriots tried to plug in Caedan Wallace, Chukwuma Okorafor, and Calvin Anderson at left tackle. Offensive tackle Vederian Lowe ultimately won the role, but he has done little to inspire confidence.
Lowe will have his first opportunity to prove himself when the Patriots open the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 8.