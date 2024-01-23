Philadelphia Eagles clean house: 4 candidates for vacant OC and DC jobs
The Philadelphia Eagles have cleaned house, parting ways with OC Brian Johnson and DC Sean Desai. Who will replace them?
3. Eagles reportedly could consider Jim Bob Cooter as next OC
Conflicting reports suggest that Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter could be a potential replacement for Brian Johnson. Cooter has ties to Philadelphia, and coached under Shane Steichen just last season. Cooter's system, which thrives under athletic quarterbacks who can move around the pocket like Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew, would be a natural fit with Jalen Hurts.
Cooter was a coaching consultant with the Eagles before he was given a chance as offensive coordinator by Shane Steichen in Indianapolis. While Philadelphia may be the better opportunity right now, unless the pay is far greater this isn't a promotion for Cooter. He'd be in the same role, and likely wouldn't get the same credit if the Eagles offense succeeds given the pieces they already have in place.
With the Colts, Cooter could quick become a head coaching candidate if Richardson proves to be as electric and talented in the Indy offense as the front office thinks he can be. Running from that success isn't indicative of someone with aspirations to move up in the coaching world.