Philadelphia Eagles clean house: 4 candidates for vacant OC and DC jobs
The Philadelphia Eagles have cleaned house, parting ways with OC Brian Johnson and DC Sean Desai. Who will replace them?
By Mark Powell
2. Eagles are considering Mike Caldwell for their DC job, as well
In the wake of a tough season with the Eagles, the Philly front office has reportedly reached out to coaches they can trust to replace Desai and Johnson. That includes Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Jim Caldwell, who is a former coach and player in the organization.
Caldwell received most of his praise as a linebacker coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he oversaw the development of Devin White. That helped land him a job in Jacksonville, where the Jags have improved from 23rd in DVOA in Caldwell's first year to 10th in his second season. While the numbers aren't as impressive as some other candidates, keep in mind the Jags struggled at times as a whole under Doug Pederson, including to end the 2023 season. They didn't do their defense any favors. Still, Caldwell was let go given the Jags failure to make the playoffs.
Even if Caldwell is not hired as defensive coordinator in Philly, he would be a natural fit as linebackers coach.