Philadelphia Eagles clean house: 4 candidates for vacant OC and DC jobs
The Philadelphia Eagles have cleaned house, parting ways with OC Brian Johnson and DC Sean Desai. Who will replace them?
By Mark Powell
1. Eagles should replace Brian Johnson with Zac Robinson
Zac Robinson is one of the hottest names on the offensive coordinator market right now, as the Rams passing game coordinator as helped turn LA's passing attack in to one of the more consistent and explosive in football. It helps that Robinson is from Sean McVay's coaching tree.
Robinson has made the most of Puka Nacua's rise and the presence of Cooper Kupp as the Rams No. 1 option. He already has interviews lined up with the Steelers and Raiders, but neither of those teams can offer what the Eagles can. Philadelphia has Jalen Hurts in place --a perennial MVP candidate, mind you -- plus DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown on the outside. Check mate, right?
Robinson also coached up Matthew Stafford the last few years, and could be exactly what Hurts needs to take the next step in his development. Eagles Wire noted what fans should expect from a Robinson-led scheme in Philadelphia:
"Robinson’s scheme could include heavy three-receiver sets, condensed formations, outside zone/duo sequencing with play-action, motion at the snap, and the drop-back pass game," Glenn Erby wrote.
Robinson may be young, but in a few years he'll be a head coaching candidate and for good reason. A Super Bowl run with these Eagles should be that reason.