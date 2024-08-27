3 Pittsburgh Steelers who made the 53-man roster but didn’t deserve it
By Kinnu Singh
The Pittsburgh Steelers finalized their initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season prior to the deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
The Steelers took advantage of the NFL’s new rule that allows teams to place two players on injured reserve prior to final roster cuts. Four players were placed on injured reserve as the team parted ways with much of their preseason roster.
Offensive lineman Dylan Cook and outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon were placed on injured reserve with designation to return. Two rookies — defensive back Ryan Watts and outside linebacker Julius Welschof — were also placed on the injured reserve list.
For the most part, Pittsburgh’s roster cuts brought few surprises. The most notable name player released was wide receiver Quez Watkins, who was signed in free agency from the Philadelphia Eagles. Pittsburgh’s lack of depth at the wide receiver position seemed to ensure Watkins would earn a roster spot despite his struggles throughout training camp.
While Watkins didn’t make the team, there were several other players who struggled but still managed to secure a roster spot.
3. LB Mark Robinson
Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson, a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is a former running back who has been attempting to convert to the defensive side of the ball.
Robinson still lacks the knowledge and instincts that are necessary to thrive as an interior linebacker in the NFL, but he has managed to stick onto the tail end of the roster due to his special teams prowess.
His value as a core special teams player seemed to be diminished after Pittsburgh signed veteran linebacker Tyler Matakevich, who has excelled in a similar role as Robinson.
The Steelers also have plenty of depth at the position, particularly after the arrival of linebacker Patrick Queen, who was signed in free agency from the Baltimore Ravens. It’s possible that Robinson could lose his roster spot once inside linebacker Cole Holcomb returns to the lineup.
Holcomb was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he attempts to work his way back from a horrific knee injury.
2. DT Logan Lee
Defensive tackle Logan Lee was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he faced an uphill battle to make the roster. He lined up as a nose tackle in the summer and struggled in the role, often playing too high with his stance and leverage.
The Steelers have an incredible amount of depth on the interior of their defensive line. Lee likely only made the team simply because the Steelers used a draft pick on him. In recent years, that has nearly guaranteed a roster spot.
With the exception of Watts, all of Pittsburgh’s draft picks this season earned a roster spot. Looking. back, 19 of their 21 draft choices have made the 53-man roster since 2022, according to Greg Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Only quarterback Chris Oladokun, the team’s final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, was released. The other two rookies to not make the roster — Cornerback Cory Trice Jr. in 2023 and Watts this year — were placed on injured reserve.
1. QB Kyle Allen
The Steelers organization has expressed extreme confidence in quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, regardless of which one is named the starter.
Yet, despite their belief in the two maligned quarterbacks, the Steelers opted to carry a third option — just in case.
While all of the spotlight has been on Wilson and Fields, the Steelers third-strong quarterback quietly had a nice preseason, as highlighted by Adam Bittner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Allen received a 72.6 grade from Pro Football Focus, which was higher than Fields’ 61.5 grade. Allen had an adjusted completion percentage of 76.9 with four big-time throws while Fields posted an adjusted completion percentage of 70.4 percent with no big-time throws.
The preseason can be misleading, however. The sample sizes are small and the snaps come against varying levels of talent on the opposing defensive units.
It seems highly unlikely for Allen to see meaningful snaps this season, which makes his inclusion seem like a bit of a wasted roster spot.