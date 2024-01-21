NFL rumors: Potential Pete Carmichael Jr. replacement is a perfect fit for Saints
The perfect Pete Carmichael Jr. replacement for the New Orleans Saints just became available...
By John Buhler
Pete Carmichael Jr. had been with the New Orleans Saints forever, but all good things must come to an end. In reality, he hid in his former offensive-minded head coach's shadows for the better part of two decades. Once Sean Payton retired for a year and resurfaced as the face of the Denver Broncos, Carmichael was exposed for what he was. This is why the Saints are finally looking to replace him.
With head coach Dennis Allen back for a questionable third season, he needs to take back control of the locker room and the franchise that used to dominate the NFC South for years on end. He is saddled with Derek Carr and his gigantic contract for the foreseeable future, so what is a middling team to do? Get a guy who made it work out wonderfully with a guy who compares favorably to Carr.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday afternoon that Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson is going to interview with both the Saints and the Cleveland Browns for their offensive coordinator vacancies. He has seen his coaching stock rise considerably after working alongside C.J. Stroud this past year. Johnson is also an ideal candidate to be promoted from within.
Keep in mind that Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is up for many head coaching jobs, too.
If Johnson is the guy to get the most out of Carr going forward, the Saints could be a playoff team.
NFL rumors: Jerrod Johnson expected to interview for Saints' OC job
Coming out of Ohio State, I believed that Stroud could be the next Carr in the NFL. It only took Stroud one season to do something Carr still hasn't done since leaving Fresno State in 2014: Win a division title. While Carr spent nearly all of his NFL career up to this point with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, far lesser quarterbacks than him have won division titles over the last decade or so. Will that change?
While the NFC South is incredibly winnable next year at this current point in time, a lot can change between now and next September. Although we should expect the Carolina Panthers to still be rebuilding, the Atlanta Falcons should be even better, as could the three-time defending division champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Carr might not even be the best quarterback in his own division.
Atlanta is going to upgrade at the position and at head coach this offseason. Baker Mayfield is finally playing up to his lofty draft selection, albeit now on his fourth NFL team. And perhaps the most talented quarterback in the division is Bryce Young over in Charlotte. Too bad his team stinks. Regardless, Johnson is the type of head coach who can challenge Carr to go lead a division winner.
Of course, if Slowik gets his own NFL franchise, Houston should just promote Johnson from within.