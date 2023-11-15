NFL Rumors: Raiders may have actually lucked into a long-term head coach
Raiders' interim head coach Antonio Pierce could be here for the long haul.
By Kristen Wong
Raiders' interim head coach Antonio Pierce may be sticking around past the 2023 season, according to one recent report.
Pierce took over the Raiders' head coaching job after Josh McDaniels was sacked in early November. In the past two weeks, Pierce has led Las Vegas to wins over the Giants and Jets.
As a result of Pierce's blossoming success, Bleacher Report NFL insider Jordan Schultz said Pierce is "being evaluated as the full-time coach for the Raiders." Schultz noted, "This is not just some interim experiment... If Pierce continues to win, if he continues to develop the respect of the locker room, he is potentially coaching for the opportunity to become the full-time head coach."
Schultz went on to describe how much the Raiders' organization -- Mark Davis and interim GM Champ Kelly in particular -- respect Pierce. That's certainly a good sign for Pierce's future standing in Las Vegas.
Antonio Pierce is on track to become Raiders' full-time head coach
Schultz talked to one of Pierce's teammates, Justin Tuck, who played with Pierce for five seasons on the New York Giants and won one Super Bowl together. According to Pierce's teammate, Pierce was the real "heartbeat" of the Giants' defense and was one of the best football minds and leaders in the game.
A former Pro Bowl linebacker, Pierce has received nothing but praise since stepping into his interim head coach position. He got his first NFL coaching gig just one year ago when he was brought on as the linebackers coach for the Raiders.
It's only been two games since Josh McDaniels' sacking, but Pierce has already made history as one of seven head coaches in Raiders history to win his first two career games.
Granted, the Raiders have only beat middle-of-the-pack opponents in the Giants and the Jets. Upcoming matchups against the Dolphins, Chiefs, and Chargers should serve as a better measuring stick for the Raiders' strength of squad.
Yet Pierce has also won in other areas where Josh McDaniels lost, already gaining arguably the most important thing for any head coach: the respect of his team.
The Antonio Pierce era is only just beginning.