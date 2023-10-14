NFL Rumors: Raiders failed trade, Deshaun Watson disaster, Eagles-Panthers trade
- Deshaun Watson's shoulder injury is more serious than anyone thought
- Raiders tried to trade up for a top QB in April
- The Eagles and Panthers could strike this trade before the deadline
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson set to miss multiple games
Not too long ago, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was clouded in controversy. Now, it's mystique.
Based on an aggregation of reports on Watson's recent injury, it seems like there are conflicting opinions on Watson's health this season.
Ever since Watson injured his throwing shoulder in Week 3, he's been on and off the practice field. He participated with the team but didn't throw any passes in the week of preparation leading up to the Ravens game; he missed that game despite being medically cleared. Why didn't he play? Kevin Stefanski said Watson "did not feel like he had his full faculties".
Even with the additional rest from the Browns' bye week in Week 5, the Browns have already ruled Watson out for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers. P.J. Walker will suit up instead.
Watson is set to miss his second consecutive game and possibly more, according to Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot.
What is going on in Cleveland? And what is the specific diagnosis of Watson's injury?
On Friday, Kevin Stefanski said Watson's injury was a bruise, and he will not need surgery. That same day, Mary Kay Cabot called it a "right rotator cuff contusion". She explained it wasn't your normal everyday bruise but a contusion that functions more like a strain. That diagnosis presents Watson's injury as more severe and suggests he could miss a sizeable chunk of time.
Stefanski was asked if the injury is worse than originally thought and replied somewhat vaguely: "I don’t know if I can characterize it that way. I think he’s continuing to work the injury, rehab the injury, get better."
All eyes will be on Watson's potential availability for Week 7 against the Colts.