NFL Rumors: Raiders failed trade, Deshaun Watson disaster, Eagles-Panthers trade

NFL Rumors: Eagles eye Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn as a potential trade target
The Denver Broncos aren't the only expected sellers at the October 31 trade deadline. The Carolina Panthers could tear it all down, too.
The winless Panthers have fallen short of the expectations created by Frank Reich's takeover this past summer. The running game misses CMC. The wide receiver corps misses D.J. Moore. Shoot, Panthers fans may even miss Andy Dalton.
While Carolina continues to try to troubleshoot their issues, the team's defensive stars could soon be placed on the trading block in the coming weeks. Brian Burns and Jeremy Chinn stand out as the franchise's most valuable players, and Chinn in particular already has one suitor in waiting.
The Eagles are expected to inquire about Chinn's availability this month, according to Cam Marino.
Chinn, the Panthers' second-round pick in 2020, was a rookie of the year candidate and has since developed into a consistent starting safety. He has 17 passes defended, three forced fumbles, two picks, and four sacks in his career.
Seeing Chinn join the Eagles mid-season feels like an unfair move akin to Randy Gregory going to the 49ers. Philly could nonetheless use the secondary help -- through five games, the Eagles have allowed 247.6 passing yards per game.
Should the Panthers put up the "For Sale" sign on their lawn in late October, Howie Roseman will be ready to do the Philly special and turn other teams' straw into Eagles' gold.