NFL Rumors: Raiders head coaching search may already have a favorite
The Las Vegas Raiders have not gone down with a whimper ever since Josh McDaniels was fired.
By John Buhler
The last time the Las Vegas Raiders were in this same situation, they made a GOB Bluth huge mistake. The Silver and Black caught fire under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia in the wake of Jon Gruden's resignation. Although they made the AFC playoffs in 2021, owner Mark Davis decided to hire long-time New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, as opposed to retaining Bisaccia.
Less than two years later, McDaniels is out, along with general manager Dave Ziegler. Left for dead, let's just say the Raiders have fully embraced a never-say-die attitude under interim head coach Antonio Pierce. They are playing fantastic football under his leadership, leaving quite the impression on Davis. Pierce has done such a good job that it seems increasingly likely his tag will be removed.
The Raiders were the first team to fire its head coach this NFL season, later joined by the Carolina Panthers and the division rival Los Angeles Chargers. Despite struggling for the better part of the 21st century, the Raiders seem to have found something under Pierce. They play with an edge and a certain sense of toughness often associated with the Silver and Black under the late iconic Al Davis.
Even ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Raiders are seriously considering going with Pierce in 2024.
With potentially more jobs opening up, are the Raiders smart to do this or are they making another huge mistake? Given what has happened to them the last two years, I understand sticking with Pierce.
NFL rumors: Las Vegas Raiders may stick with Antonio Pierce in 2024
Initially, when the Raiders parted ways with McDaniels and Ziegler, I assumed it was to get a jumpstart on prying Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan. Harbaugh spent his first two years in the coaching profession with the Raiders after retiring from playing. He served on Bill Callahan's 2002 and 2003 staffs as the Raiders' quarterbacks coach. Harbaugh has been a head coach ever since leaving them.
The Raiders are a proud franchise with rich tradition, one that Harbaugh may seriously want to consider going to. Of course, he also has connections to the two other vacancies from his playing career with the Panthers and Chargers. Harbaugh works everywhere, but again, it may be hard for him to top what Pierce is doing. I love the idea of them sticking with Pierce, but there is one big challenge.
What you have to remember is that when Davis fired McDaniels, he also fired Ziegler, meaning the Raiders need a new general manager as well. Hiring is much easier when you have both vacancies available. I think Pierce's ability to stick in Las Vegas behind this season has everything to do with finding the right general manager candidate to pair with him. If the shoe fits, then you must not quit!
No matter what happens, Pierce's coaching profile has been greatly elevated from this interim gig.