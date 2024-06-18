Raiders potential QB troubles could cost one of franchise’s biggest stars
The Las Vegas Raiders installed Antonio Pierce as their head coach in an effort to build better relationships with their star players. Las Vegas is still in danger of losing big-name players due to their lack of a clear plan at the game's most important position.
Gardner Minshew is slated to be the team's starter heading into the regular season. There's a chance that he can give the Raiders' offense something approximating league average play. The more likely outcome is that Minshew will play more like one of the better backups in the league.
If he struggles early it's easy to envision a scenario where a number of high-profile players decide their future should lie outside of Las Vegas. 26-year-old edge rusher Maxx Crosby should be the player who concerns the Raiders' front office the most.
Could Raiders trade Maxx Crosby if bottom falls out this season?
Pierce has the outspoken sack artists' support at the moment, but there's no guarantee that Crosby will remain loyal to the franchise if their 2024 season gets off to a tough start. He's excelled for a team that hasn't enjoyed much success during his young career. If he starts approaching the end of his athletic prime without a clear view towards postseason success he could agitate for a trade to a potential contender.
The only silver lining for the Raiders is that Crosby could fetch a massive haul if he does hit the trade market. A first-round pick should be the minimum that Las Vegas would expect to fetch in a trade. Ironically, that kind of trade capital could help Las Vegas solve the quarterback issue that could necessitate Crosby leaving in the first place.
Raiders fans will hope that Pierce's tenure begins with a hot start that can cement Crosby's future in Sin City. He's the type of player that can power a team to playoff glory with his ability to harass opposing passers. The question is whether or not his timeline fits the Raiders' potential window for Super Bowl contention.