NFL Rumors: Raiders could prove Bears wrong with latest OC candidate
The Raiders could make another winning hire, but this time, at the Bears expense.
The Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears have done plenty of business together over the years, most prominently with the blockbuster Khalil Mack trade. Both Chicago and Las Vegas have plenty of work to do this offseason, seeing as how they both missed the playoffs. But while the Bears have a potential franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, the Raiders may feel better about their chances, given they had a better record last season (8-9 compared to 7-10) plus the optimism created by their new head coaching hire.
Las Vegas is prepared to go all-in with Antonio Pierce, who already made a big-time coaching hire recently, bringing former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis on board. This hire is part of a concerted effort from the Raiders to surround Pierce with the best people possible; they desperately want to ensure the infectiously charismatic former linebacker's success in the head coaching post.
Now, the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the Raiders are planning on interviewing Luke Getsy, formerly the Bears offensive coordinator, as their next potential OC for Pierce.
NFL Rumors: Raiders can make Bears look foolish with Luke Getsy
Chicago's massive success on the ground over the past two seasons may be more down to Justin Fields than anything else, but Getsy seems to get too much hate from Bears fans. The offense has long had a dearth of quality options for Fields to work with, which means Getsy hasn't had the best personnel to work with either.
Las Vegas have their own problems on that side of the ball, and the future of superstar running back Josh Jacobs is uncertain. But Getsy spent years working with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, partaking in some of the most successful offenses in the NFL during the 2010s.
Getsy would be far from a foolproof hire, but it is interesting to note the connection between himself and the Packers.
Former Packers superstar wide receiver Davante Adams is the Raiders' best player and someone the organization is desperate to keep happy. Getsy may have some clever ideas on how to get the most out of the passing game, just as he had clever ideas to help get the most out of Fields as a rusher amidst a less-than-optimal wide receiver situation in Chicago.