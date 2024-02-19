NFL Rumors: Raiders' surprise QB target, Cowboys-Jets trade, Baker Mayfield contract

Oh wow… @RealTannenbaum proposed a very interesting player-for-player trade.#DallasCowboys receive: LB CJ Mosley #Jets receive: WR Brandin Cooks @BartScott57: ‘Hell no’ 🤣



Mike Tannenbaum called this a ‘win-win’ trade + ‘this works really well for both teams.’



Bart… pic.twitter.com/iO5N5heeXR