Surprising Bryce Young trade solution might be his only realistic way out of Carolina
By John Buhler
We are only two weeks through the 2024 NFL season, and the Carolina Panthers have seemingly punted on their season. By benching Bryce Young this soon into his playing career, you have to wonder if first-time head coach Dave Canales is already in self-preservation mode. Owner David Tepper might be the worst thing to happen to the league since Daniel Snyder. I wish I was joking...
Now that Young has been benched in favor of Andy Dalton (playmakers on three!), we have to wonder if the former No. 1 overall pick out of Alabama will be traded before the end of the season. He is still under contract for the rest of this year, as well as the two immediately after that. At this point, what leads you to believe Young has a snowball's chance in hell at getting his fifth-year option picked up?
NFL analyst Sam Monson put out there on X three potential teams who could kick the tires on Young.
While the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams make sense, the Las Vegas Raiders are fascinating.
Here is a trade proposal that I have drawn up between the Panthers and the Raiders involving Young.
In this deal, the Panthers and Raiders would be swapping backup quarterbacks with a first-round pick attached to it to make the money work. We are looking at roughly $9.5 million in assets changing hands, with about a $150,000 discrepancy in cash in the Raiders' favor, meaning the Panthers would, almost unthinkably, have to pay a premium to move on from Young for Aidan O'Connell and a pick.
Miami and Los Angeles have the better head coaches, but the Raiders have the better opportunity.
Las Vegas Raiders may be Bryce Young's only way off Carolina Panthers
With this trade, you are putting Young into the same quarterback room as veteran Gardner Minshew II. We know that Minshew is a high-end backup in this league, and a more-than-capable, stop-gap starter. With the ability to sit behind Minshew and learn from Luke Getsy, Young can reinvent himself as a discounted quarterback of the future for the Silver and Black. Antonio Pierce might be the guy.
As for the Panthers, this trade would be punting on the Young experiment in favor of revamping this thing on the fly in 2025. O'Connell would challenge Dalton for playing time. Meanwhile, Canales and Panthers general manager Dan Morgan can figure out who exactly they want to take in the 2025 NFL Draft. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck may be the consensus No. 1, but the New York Giants stink!
Ultimately, the Panthers are completely broken and Young is a shell of himself. Las Vegas can be a fun team at times, but the Raiders have a finite ceiling at quarterback. While giving up on Young this soon seems foolish, his size and lack of athleticism have made him one of the worst No. 1 overall picks we have ever seen. He seems like a good guy, and I am rooting for him. However, he must get out of Dodge...
A trade to the Raiders may not be what saves his career in a nosedive, but what other options exist?