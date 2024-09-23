A Steelers-Raiders trade for Russell Wilson to fix Antonio Pierce's leadership problem
By Mark Powell
The Las Vegas Raiders lost in humiliating fashion on Sunday to the Carolina Panthers. Andy Dalton, straight off the bench while replacing former Panthers No. 1 pick Bryce Young, torched the Raiders secondary, putting together arguably the best performance by a quarterback this season to date. Most of that should be credited to Dalton, and how much the Panthers locker room believes in him. Some of it, as Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce pointed out postgame, can be attributed to the Las Vegas defense.
"I think as the game went on -- I don't think it was the team -- I think there was definitely some individuals that made business decisions. And we'll make business decisions going forward, as well," Pierce said, hinting at some looming changes.
The Raiders are a team in transition, without a clear next-in-line quarterback to take the reigns from Gardner Minshew after this season. As fun as Minshew is to watch at times, he isn't the answer, either. So, where should the Raiders turn?
Raiders should consider a trade for Steelers QB Russell Wilson
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson could be available at the NFL trade deadline. Wilson, who the Steelers signed as their likely starting quarterback to open the season, has since been usurped by Justin Fields. Mike Tomlin won't say that last part out loud, as he respects Wilson too much as a player and a leader, but Fields is the better player and is on a hot streak, winning three straight games to open the season.
The Steelers can do right by Wilson in trading him to a quarterback-needy team. There are several of those around the NFL, and the Raiders ought to consider themselves one. Minshew and Aidan O'Connell are not the answer, and while Wilson isn't a tremendous improvement, he gives them a better chance to win with their current corps than any other available passer.
Raiders would be trading for a captain, not just a quarterback
Wilson is also a team captain for Tomlin, a coach Pierce respects. That has to mean something for a team in need of another veteran locker room voice.
The one advantage Wilson has is that he hasn't played a down yet, which should only increase the Steelers price tag. A fifth or sixth-round pick should do the trick, though the Raiders can secure a deal with the former. Other quarterback-needy teams like the Dolphins can and should also call the Steelers about Wilson, and Miami is closer to being a playoff team than Vegas.
Pierce can chalk a trade for Wilson up as another necessary business decision to move his program in the right direction.